Hugh McCutcheon joins the FIVB as a Senior Advisor

The Olympic champion coach turned sports administrator will bring his knowledge and expertise to the Fédération Internationale de Volleyball’s strategic planning

Renowned volleyball coach and sports administrator, Hugh McCutcheon, is joining the FIVB as a Senior Advisor, where he will support the senior FIVB leadership in ensuring the global growth of the sport through his extensive knowledge and experience both on and off the court.

McCutcheon, originally from Christchurch, started his career in volleyball as a player before transitioning into high-level coaching, where he achieved remarkable success. Most notably, he led the USA men’s national volleyball team to gold at the Olympic Games Beijing 2008, and then guided the USA women’s national team to a silver medal at London 2012.

For the past decade McCutcheon has continued his successful coaching career in NCAA competition, at the University of Minnesota. McCutcheon has also made significant contributions to the development of the sport outside of coaching, both in his current role as the University of Minnesota’s Assistant Athletics Director of Coach and Sport Development, and within international volleyball as the FIVB Technical and Coaching Commission President.

McCutcheon’s educational background is equally impressive. He holds a Master’s degree in business administration and a Master’s degree in exercise science. This academic and business perspective provides him with a comprehensive understanding of sport and management at the highest level.

“I am honoured and excited to join the FIVB in this role of Senior Advisor. I will work to support the FIVB leadership in shaping the future of our sport and ensure its continued growth and development all over the world. This is a fantastic opportunity for me to join the FIVB team and contribute in a new way to the sport I love,” said McCutcheon.

“Hugh is a well-respected leader within the global Volleyball Family and is a great addition to the FIVB team. His experience both in volleyball and sports administration, as well as his business acumen, will greatly benefit our day-to-day operations. Working with both the USA women’s and men’s national teams, Hugh has witnessed first-hand how great our sport is and how much potential it has. He will contribute to the team with this in mind. We are all very excited to work together with Hugh as we continue to plan and work for the betterment of our sport,” added FIVB General Director Fabio Azevedo.

The Fédération Internationale de Volleyball, commonly known by the acronym FIVB, is the international governing body for all forms of volleyball. Its headquarters are located in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Original article by The Fédération Internationale de Volleyball, June 18, 2023.