NZEDGE  >  News  >  Arts  >  Francis Upritchard’s Barbican Show is Joyful
Francis Upritchard’s Barbican Show is Joyful
View article source

Francis Upritchard’s Barbican Show is Joyful

“New Zealand-born artist Francis Upritchard is renowned for drawing from craft traditions, and her installation ‘Wetwang Slack’ [on at London’s Barbican Centre] is no exception. Contrasting with the building’s Brutalist architecture, Upritchard has filled the curving space with dozens of handmade objects in a rainbow palette of hues,” Isabella Smith writes in a review of the exhibition for Apollo magazine.

“That the installation’s name is borrowed from an archaeological site in Yorkshire indicates Upritchard’s fascination with how societies explore their histories. But if there’s a response here to our relationship with artifacts, it’s little more than a playful, David Shrigley-esque smile. Unlike Upritchard’s early grotesque sculptures of the shrunken heads of white colonials, which through an antagonistic reversal of roles contributed to debates around the return of Māori preserved heads (mokomokai) to New Zealand, there’s nothing critical to be found.

“Instead, ‘Wetwang Slack’ feels like a joyful celebration of the comparatively non-hierarchical nature of craft, open to experts and have-a-go hobbyists alike. Take for instance Upritchard’s choice of polymer clay, which she sculpts over wire armatures and then paints. They are skilfully modelled, bearing realistic details such as lined eyes and chipped nails. However, the material is one scorned by professional ceramic artists – it is in fact a plastic, and contains no clay at all. There’s a gleefully liberal use of appliquéd patches with diamanté eyes, the Do-It-Yourself ornaments covering clothing and hats alike.”

Wetwang Slack is on at the Barbican until 6 January 2019.

Original article by Isabella Smith, Apollo, October 8, 2018.

Photo by Angus Mill.

Tags: Apollo  Barbican Centre  Francis Upritchard  Wetwang Slack  

Show Comments

More from Arts
Thomasin McKenzie Reflects on Breakout Year

Film & TV

Thomasin McKenzie Reflects on Breakout Year

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, 18-year-old Wellingtonian Thomasin McKenzie reflects on her breakout year (after Debra Granik’s latest film Leave No Trace premiered at Sundance, she shot four other…

Acclaimed DJ Opiuo Returns to Colorado
More Career Firsts for Conductor Gemma New
Looking Forward to Taika Waititi’s Jojo Rabbit
Bill Manhire’s Antarctic Poems Spare and Tender

Other Stories