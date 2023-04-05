In the Studio with Painter Angela Heisch

New Zealand-born, Brooklyn-based artist Angela Heisch takes inspiration from organic forms and patterns in nature for her luminous, abstract paintings. Her solo exhibition ‘Low Speed Highs’ at Pippy Houldsworth Gallery in London (through 29 April) includes her largest paintings to date, accompanied by pastel drawings. Monthly art publication Apollo magazine recently interviewed Heisch for their regular column, ‘In the studio with …’.

The magazine asks, “What’s the most well-thumbed book in your studio?”

“There’s a book called The Object Stares Back: On the Nature of Seeing by James Elkins – over the course of the last 10 years, I keep returning to it. I also have a metaphysical book of art that I have been flipping through recently and a Tullio Crali book that I love. I also just got The Grammar of Ornament by Owen Jones – it’s a book of templates of ornaments throughout history,” Heisch says.

Original article by March 7, 2023.

Photo by Matthew Herrmann.