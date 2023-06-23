Floridians Enjoying Kiwi Style Fish and Chips

“On the other side of the world, New Zealand boasts culinary wonders influenced by England and the surrounding Polynesian countries. At Kiwi Style Fish and Chips on Holmes Beach, Florida, residents of the Gulf Coast can sample tasty New Zealand favourites in a laid back atmosphere representative of the nation’s welcoming spirit,” Laura Paquette writes for Sarasota-based publication, SRQ Daily.

“Husband and wife Wayne and Nicole Tagelagi own Kiwi Style, which has other locations in Nicole’s home country of Australia as well as Hawaii,” Paquette writes. “The couple had intended to open up their next restaurant in New York but settled on the Sarasota area. According to Wayne, a New Zealander or ‘Kiwi’, a nickname given to citizens of the country, the restaurant’s name says it all. ‘The British brought fish and chips to New Zealand,’ he says, adding that the food is as ubiquitous there as pizza is in the United States. Cod and haddock are used for the fish and chips, which are made with a secret recipe and are served beer battered, crumbed or grilled. ‘The batter isn’t a tempura batter, but it’s still crispy and not thick.’ Sandwiches, or burgers, as Kiwis call them, are also a popular menu choice.”

Original article by Laura Paquette, SRQ Daily, June 13, 2023.