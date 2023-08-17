F1 Legend Gets Drift Tips from Mike Whiddett

In the world of motorsports, Formula 1 stands as the epitome of precision and breakneck speed. On the other hand, drifting is like an asphalt pirouette, where drivers deliberately make their cars slide on the track. At Milton Keynes, these two worlds spectacularly converged as Max Verstappen, the two-time Formula 1 World Champion, joined forces with Auckland drifting Master ‘Mad’ Mike Whiddett, 42, for an unforgettable track challenge, where Verstappen learned to drift, Vincent Kipp reports for Formula 1 business and lifestyle monthly, Paddock magazine.

Whiddett is no stranger to challenges, Kipp writes. He has successfully drifted around difficult locations like the UK’s complex ‘Magic Roundabout’ in Swindon, a roundabout known for its bewildering design. He has also taken his BADBUL drift car on a thrilling high-speed run on South Africa’s scenic Franschhoek Pass at 248kph. With such experiences under his belt, Whiddett had the perfect expertise to mentor Verstappen in this new venture.

Whiddett said: “We really pushed the limits with Max, and I hope he learnt some awesome tricks he could take to the Formula 1 track – drifting is as raw as it gets. I’d love to try out these challenges in an Formula 1 car and see what’s possible in Max’s seat next time.”

Original article by Vincent Kipp, Paddock, August 11, 2023.