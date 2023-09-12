Designers to Watch from New Zealand Fashion Week

“In 2023, after a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic, New Zealand Fashion Week has returned to Auckland with a fresh batch of veteran and up-and-coming designers who are set to be catapulted to fame in no time,” Pema Bakshi reports for Grazia US. The magazine profiles “six up-and-coming designers to keep high on your radar.”

“With shirting that featured original hand-drawn and painted artworks, premium Italian wools and cashmere constructed with the utmost care, and the playful restoration of old Levis 501s with a linen drawstring waist and pocket – a highlight of the collection – it was a debut to remember. As Rory William Docherty (pictured) branches out its curated selection of stockists around the world, we’re tipping this one as a name to keep eyes on,” Bakshi writes.

“Another name that was set to be a ‘can’t miss’ of the week, designer Bobby Campbell Luke brought us a moving presentation of his ‘He Oranga Ngākau’ collection.”

Lydia Paine, Nicole Hadfield, Su’mar and James Bush are also mentioned in the article.

Original article by Pema Bakshi, Grazia US, September 1, 2023.