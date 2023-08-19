NZEDGE  >  News  >  Style  >  Fashion  >  Celebs Fans of New Zealand-Made Beauty
Celebs Fans of New Zealand-Made Beauty
View article source

Celebs Fans of New Zealand-Made Beauty

“Picture New Zealand and you’re likely to conjure up otherworldly forests and towering mountains from Lord of the Rings. But thanks to celebrities including Margot Robbie, Katie Holmes and Billie Eilish, ‘NZ Beauty’ could be about to topple K Beauty off its throne,” Olivia Jordan Cornelius writes for the UK’s Glamour magazine.

“Up until now NZ Beauty has been an insider secret. But, if you dream of glowing skin, fit for a Tolkien elf, you’d do well to turn your attention to skincare from Aotearoa,” Cornelius writes.

“With international stockists snapping up Kiwi brands such as Emma Lewisham, Antipodes and Syrene, you needn’t take the 26-hour flight to experience it. New Zealand, after all, is just about as far away as you can get. And for skincare, therein lies its power.”

Original article by Olivia Jordan Cornelius, Glamour, August 11, 2023.

Tags: Antipodes  Emma Lewisham  Glamour  skincare  Syrene  

Show Comments

More from Style
Shanghai Apartment Perfect for Stylist Kate Jones

Design

Shanghai Apartment Perfect for Stylist Kate Jones

Interior stylist and founder of At Liberty Studio, Kate Jones knew exactly what she wanted when she discovered her apartment in Shanghai. The New Zealander’s requirements were simple: discretion, brightness…

Nasim Clark’s US Café a Charming Connection
Americans Catching on to Real Fruit Ice Cream
Kathy Johnston’s Mirzam Chocolate Seduces in Dubai
Mapu Lights the Way for Dining in Lyttelton

Other Stories