Inside New Zealand’s Clean Green Beauty Scene
Inside New Zealand’s Clean Green Beauty Scene

Kaeā, founded by conservationist Suzan Craig, is one of a handful of sustainable skincare brands to come out of New Zealand in recent years. Financial Times contribution editor Jessica Beresford interviews the entrepreneurs.

Craig’s mission to protect and enhance the environment is sustained by honey – mainly mānuka.

Craig worked with French aromatherapist Danièle Ryman on the products, including multitasking balms and a face oil. “100 per cent of the profits go back to conservation and community projects,” Craig says.

What makes New Zealand’s skincare offering unique is that the brands have made sustainability central to their business models, as well as utilising locally grown ingredients, banking on the country’s clean, green image.

Original article by Jessica Beresford, Financial Times, November 15, 2022.

