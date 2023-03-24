Career Shift for Hamilton’s Physio Angela Cullen

New Zealand-born performance coach Angela Cullen, 48, who joined the Formula 1 Mercedes team as physiotherapist for British driver Lewis Hamilton in 2016, has announced she is leaving the role for “a new adventure”, Sky Sports reports.

Cullen was alongside Hamilton for his four successive world championships from 2017-2020 and a key member of the 38-year-old’s team, near-constantly seen with him in the Formula 1 paddock.

Hamilton posted on Instagram:

“For the last seven years [Cullen] has been by my side, pushing me to be the best version of myself. I am a stronger athlete and a better person because of her.”

A former hockey player, Cullen has also worked at the English Institute of Sport in London as a senior physiotherapist, supporting the British Olympic team, UK Athletics, the British triathlon team and other corporate clients.

Original article by Sky Sports, March 17, 2023.