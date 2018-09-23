NZEDGE  >  News  >  Arts  >  Ashleigh Young’s Evocative Prose is Irresistible
Ashleigh Young’s Evocative Prose is Irresistible
View article source

Ashleigh Young’s Evocative Prose is Irresistible

“New Zealander Ashleigh Young’s Can You Tolerate This? is an extremely charming essay collection, comprised mainly of snapshots of Young’s life from childhood onwards; walking across gravel roads hand in hand with an imaginary Paul McCartney, starting to write, falling in love, discovering yoga, struggling with shyness, experiencing grief,” Jane Graham writes in a review for the UK’s Big Issue.

“She can be funny, self-effacing and romantic, but most impressive are her extraordinary powers of observation, as if God hot-wired a microscope and a movie camera into her brain. With the most elegant, evocative prose, she invites us to move in with her and her family, and seems so wise about so many things I could hardly believe she was real. A wonderful book, an irresistible woman.”

Can You Tolerate This? won the prize for best book of non-fiction at the 2017 Ockham New Zealand Book Awards.

Young was born in 1983 in Te Kuiti.

Original article by Jane Graham, The Big Issue, September 14, 2018.

Tags: Ashleigh Young  Big Issue (The)  Can You Tolerate This?  

Show Comments

More from Arts
Vocalist & Poet Kimbra “Meant For the Stage”

Music

Vocalist & Poet Kimbra “Meant For the Stage”

“Kimbra is brave. She came clean with her emotions in her Songs from Primal Heart: Reimagined, as reported in an article on WGN Radio’s website, which reviewed…

Hollywood Movies Are Keeping NZ Busier Than Ever
Peter Jackson Earns Rare Blue Peter Gold Badge
Terracotta Warriors Exhibition Launches at Te Papa
Jason Momoa Performs Haka at Aquaman Premiere

Other Stories