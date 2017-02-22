NZEDGE  >  Video  >  Film  >  McLaren – First Trailer

22 February 2017

McLaren – First Trailer


Watch the first trailer for the documentary about motor racing icon McLaren. It is directed by Roger Donaldson (Thirteen Days, The World’s Fastest Indian) and will come to cinemas in 2017.

