Bottlenose Dolphin Encounter
Ocean and marine lover Nathan Pettigrew recently encountered a pod of Bottlenose Dolphins when kayaking in Tauranga. Pettigrew runs the Youtube Channel The Kayaking World of Nathan Pettigrew. Watch the clip here.
