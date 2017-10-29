Well-Travelled Blogger Jessie Bush Gives Insta Tips

Jet-setting between the world’s fashion capitals to attend runway shows and photograph the best street style looks is all in a day’s work for New Zealand blogger and tastemaker Jessie Bush, founder of We The People Style.

Bush has become a regular at Australian fashion week, known among the sartorial set for her laidback styling and cool-girl city guides.

ELLE magazine caught up with her to get the scoop on what really goes down at fashion week and how she keeps her Insta aesthetic so damn sleek.

Bush, who is originally from Blenheim, says her favourite city for fashion week in New York.

“It’s the first major fashion week so there’s excitement in the air, and it’s fun to catch up with friends from around the world,” she explains. “New York is so vibrant and lively, and the people have such a cool sense of personal style so it’s super inspiring.

“[To prepare for a fashion week] I generally just go through my wardrobe and style looks based on the season, which obviously requires a different approach for summer and winter. I make sure I have all the basics covered (denim, tees, crisp shirting, a cool coat) and then just style each look on the day depending on my mood and the weather.”

Bush also tells ELLE her three Instagram do’s and don’ts:

“Do: shoot in natural light, develop your own aesthetic, and be authentic. Don’t: over-think the shot, add a crazy amount of hashtags, or over-edit your photos.”

And her number one styling tip for summer?

“Put a wicker bag with everything – it’ll make you feel like you’re always on holiday.”

We The People Style has collaborated on creative projects with the likes of Vogue, Jimmy Choo, Levi’s, Calvin Klein, Topshop, Harrods, Net-a-Porter and Harpers Bazaar.

Original article by Elle Australia, October 17, 2017.