Tane Mahuta Puts Down Roots in Melbourne

Tourism New Zealand is bringing the rich history of Tane Mahuta to Melbourne’s CBD with a new eight-week campaign, “Every day’s a different journey in Northland”.

The out-of-home campaign is focused around a giant art mural featuring New Zealand’s oldest Kauri tree – Tane Mahuta (Lord of the Forest). The bespoke street art situated on the corner of La Trobe and Swanston streets, was painted by Auckland-born artist Monique Barnett – a first for its location.

Buses, a tram wrap, train stations, street furniture and billboards will all be decked out with Tourism New Zealand’s “Every day a different journey in Northland” campaign imagery.

Tourism New Zealand general manager Australia Tony Saunders said Northland and the Bay of Islands offers a variety of unique hidden gems which are highly appealing to Australians.

“From ancient islands to golden beaches, lush forests to seaside vineyards, there truly is a new experience around every corner waiting to be discovered,” Saunders said.

Original article by Dani McComber, Bandt, February 1, 2017.