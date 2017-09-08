Stefania LaVie Owen Cast in Dick Cheney Biopic Casts

Kiwi actress “Stefania LaVie Owen has joined Christian Bale, Steve Carell, Amy Adams, and Bill Pullman in Annapura’s Dick Cheney biopic, titled Backseat, written and directed by Adam McKay,” as reported on Deadline Hollywood.

The biopic “chronicles Cheney’s rise to becoming the most powerful Vice President in history.” “Plan B’s Brad Pitt and Dede Garner are also producing alongside McKay, Will Ferrell and Kevin Messick under their Gary Sanchez Productions banner,” as reported on Deadline Hollywood.

“Currently, Owen appears in the Hulu series Chance, which will return for a second season in the fall.” Her other credits include Peter Jackson’s Lovely Bones, Carrie Diaries, Krampus, and Katie Holmes’ directorial debut film All We Had.

When she was introduced to Stefania top Kiwi talent agent Imogen Johnson of Johnson & Laird Management said:

“She had that indescribable x-factor quality which prompted me to sign her up immediately. She’s just a divine person and genuinely charismatic,” as reported in the NZHerald.

Stefania LaVie Owen was born in Miami to an American mother and a New Zealand father. She moved to New Zealand aged four.

Article Source: Deadline Hollywood, Amanda N’Duka, August 31, 2017

Image Source: Youtube