Posters Inspired by Taika Waititi’s Hit Film
View article source

For Little White Lies’ latest creative brief, the film magazine asked its readers to design a wanted poster inspired by Taika Waititi’s “charming” 2016 comedy Hunt for the Wilderpeople.

“We were blown away by the standard of entries, and our team of in-house judges found it particularly tricky choosing their favourites,” the magazine said.

The winner, this pictured, by Kieren McDonald.

Waititi’s film stars Sam Neill and Julian Dennison. Empire magazine named Hunt for the Wilderpeople the number one film for 2016.

Original article by Little White Lies, January 16, 2017.

Illustration by Kieren McDonald.

Tags: Hunt for the Wilderpeople  Little white Lies  Taika Waititi  

