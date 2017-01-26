Lydia Ko Wants Golfing Pay Parity

The world’s top woman golfer New Zealander Lydia Ko, 19, wants her stunning achievements as a teenager to narrow the sport’s huge gap in prize money between men and women, according to the Daily Mail.

“Hopefully one day it will be equal” she told AFP, while recognising her and her LPGA Tour colleagues have a crucial part to play in growing the sport among women.

“One of our roles is to obviously play great golf, but to also make a difference in the game,” said Ko this week in a telephone interview from her Florida home to confirm she will take part in the $1.5 million HSBC Women’s Champions in Singapore beginning on 2 March.

Ko was the youngest player – man or woman – to become world golf number one when she achieved the feat almost two years ago.

She was also the youngest to win a major, at the Evian Championship in 2015 at the age of 18.

She added another major in 2016 at the ANA Inspiration, but the $6 million she made last year means that the New Zealander is the only woman among the sport’s top 50 earners, according to Golf Digest magazine.

The magazine placed her 44th, two places lower in the list than American journeyman William McGirt, who has just one victory to his name in 10 years on the US PGA Tour.

“By us being on tour and showcasing talent we can grow the game and make it one day to be equal between men and women,” she said.

Original article by AFP, Daily Mail, January 17, 2017.

Photo by AFP.