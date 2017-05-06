Designer to Princesses Launches New Bridal Line

New Zealand-born London-based Emilia Wickstead, Kate Middleton’s favourite designer, is launching a new line of wedding dresses. Wickstead previously only worked with bespoke bridal clients.

Who can forget Lady Charlotte Wellesley’s fantastical entrance in a cathedral-length veil and structured off-the-shoulder gown in Íllora, Spain, last May?

Now Wickstead is expanding, with a 10-piece line of more immediate, yet equally delectable, options.

“Bespoke bridal has become huge for us, and so this is yet another angle for us to take over the gap in the market,” Wickstead tells Vogue.

The resulting collection? Plain, trains, and automatically chic. Devoid of unnecessary fuss, it’s filled with clean lines and rarified riffs on many of Wickstead’s signature silhouettes, including a voluminous dress that nods to Audrey Hepburn in Sabrina, an elegant Guinevere-line column, and a modern jumpsuit for the dynamic bride that simply can’t wait to get down the aisle.

Original article by Emma Elwick-Bates, Vogue, April 24, 2017.