EDGE #298: NZers Wary of Impact of Tourism, Praise for Anthony McCarten’s Churchill, Craft Beer + Whero O Te Rangi Bailey ++

We are the community “living at the edge of the universe”. Whether literally on-island or virtually off-shore (we call the New Zealand community that doesn’t live in Aotearoa "NEONZ"). Please submit here your location and occupation.
Two years ago, Aucklander Harley Neville shaved off half the hair on his body and photographed the result for his followers on social media. The picture sat on the internet, gestating, clicks multiplying….
For backpackers who like a challenge as big as the reward, New Zealand’s Dusky Track in Fiordland National Park tests the limits. American author Michael Lanza…
See all stories and an 13,000 story archive of international New Zealand news 2000-2018 at NZEDGE/MEDIA. Researched and edited by Jane Nye (Berlin), Henrike Forschler (Auckland).
Web published by Henrike Forschler (Auckland).