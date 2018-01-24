NZEDGE  >  Magazine  >  Brian Sweeney  >  EDGE #298: NZers Wary of Impact of Tourism, Praise for Anthony McCarten’s Churchill, Craft Beer + Whero O Te Rangi Bailey ++

24 January 2018

EDGE #298: NZers Wary of Impact of Tourism, Praise for Anthony McCarten’s Churchill, Craft Beer + Whero O Te Rangi Bailey ++

NZEDGE
News of Global New Zealanders
From Brian Sweeney, producer NZEDGE.COM | 24 January 2018 | #298 | New York
New Zealand | Deutsche Welle
24 January 2018
New Zealanders Wary of Impact of Tourism
The number of New Zealanders worried about the impact the booming tourism industry has on the country is growing rapidly, according to a new survey.

The survey, commissioned by New Zealand’s tourism industry, found that 40 per cent of those asked were worried…

Politics and Economics | New York Times (The)
23 January 2018
PM Jacinda Ardern Plays down Her Pregnancy News
Jacinda Ardern, who became New Zealand’s prime minister in October, attracted international attention when she denounced television interviewers who had…
Sport General | Houston Chronicle
23 January 2018
Houston Half Marathon Win for Jake Robertson
Distance runner New Zealand-born Jake Robertson, 28, the new Aramco Half Marathon champion, didn’t know for sure he would be running in Houston, United States until…
Writers | Vancouver Sun (The)
22 January 2018
Superyacht designer Ron Holland Pens Memoir
“Given that his single-masted creation M5 is too tall to pass beneath [Vancouver’s] Lions Gate Bridge, it’s no wonder that superyacht designer [Auckland-born] Ron…
Nature | Newsweek
21 January 2018
Extinct Giant Burrowing Bat Fossil Found in NZ
The fossils of a massive bat have been discovered near the historic mining town of St Bathans in Central Otago. The 16- to 19-million-year-old bat’s body mass…
Nature | Huffington Post (The)
19 January 2018
Struggling Kiwis Get A Little Help From Friends
“The Farm Cape Kidnappers, a luxury resort in the North Island, sits inside one of the largest wildlife sanctuaries in the country, the privately-owned Cape…
Nature | Guardian (The)
18 January 2018
Experts Develop Roadside Gym for Endangered Kea
Conservationists want to stop New Zealand’s kea – dubbed the world’s smartest parrot – from wandering onto roads and begging humans for food, so they…
Film & TV | Hoya (The)
18 January 2018
Praise for Anthony McCarten’s Darkest Hour
Written by New Zealand-born filmmaker, Academy Award-nominated Anthony McCarten – best known for the screenplay he wrote for The Theory of Everything – Winston…
Film & TV | Daily Mail
22 January 2018
Martin Henderson Reveals He’s Yet to Master Accents
He’s the Auckland-born actor best known for his role on American drama Grey’s Anatomy. But despite the show being filmed and set abroad,…
Music | Sunshine Coast Daily
19 January 2018
Otago Band Albion Place Head Across the Tasman
Dunedin-based indie-rockers Albion Place had a big 2017, with the group’s debut album Mascuzzi Jacuzzi released in December, and their Australian summer tour…
Politics and Economics | Bloomberg
20 January 2018
Craft Beer Makes Inflation Gauge as Tastes Change
New Zealand has added craft beer to the basket of goods it monitors to measure inflation, reflecting changing tastes and consumer spending in the…
Community/General | New Yorker (The)
19 January 2018
What André Spicer Reveals about Self-Help
New Zealander André Spicer and Swede Carl Cederström, business-school professors in a field called “organisation studies,” recently set out to chart their progress,…
Z-Files | Stuff
19 January 2018
Harley Neville’s Wild Shave Gets Him on Ellen Show
Two years ago, Aucklander Harley Neville shaved off half the hair on his body and photographed the result for his followers on social media. The picture sat on the internet, gestating, clicks multiplying….
New Zealand | Vogue
20 January 2018
Wanaka Should Be on Your Next Travel Wish List
Starring Oprah Winfrey and Reese Witherspoon, A Wrinkle in Time, directed by Ava DuVernay, “happened to set up shop in Wanaka, a small town that is…
New Zealand | Toronto Star
20 January 2018
Sea Kayaking with the Promise of Glow-Worms
“Slipping away from the earth into the glassy, late afternoon waters of Lake Rotoiti is an action laden with familiarity. Once my two-person kayak, steered by Hilary…
New Zealand | Telegraph (The)
21 January 2018
Our Big Cities Add Extra Dimension to NZ Holidays
“In a land of volcanoes, glaciers, fjords and world-leading sauvignon blanc, it’s perhaps understandable that New Zealand’s cities fly under the…
Sport General | New Zealand Herald
18 January 2018
Luchador Johnny Idol a Pin-Up Star in Mexico
New Zealand professional wrestling buff Niwa McIlroy, aka Johnny Idol, 24, took a leap of faith and flew to Mexico to make it in the high-flying sporting phenomenon…
Taste | Gourmet Traveller (The)
18 January 2018
Chef Analiese Gregory’s New Life in Tasmania
Auckland-born Analiese Gregory is one of Australia’s most-talked-about young chefs. She heads the kitchen at Hobart restaurant Franklin. Sydney chef Peter…
Education | National (The)
17 January 2018
UAE-Based Professor Nick Ashill Back on His Feet
Five months ago, the dream of United Arab Emirates American University of Sharjah (AUS) dean New Zealander Nick Ashill was to run 5400km across…
Visual Arts | StreetArtNews
17 January 2018
Mural of Whero O Te Rangi Bailey Explained
Canadian artist Kevin Ledo is known for his impressive murals of portraits, and this time it’s a portrait of Whero O Te Rangi Bailey, a Maori elder from Parihaka in…
New Zealand | Guardian (The)
23 January 2018
New Zealand’s Glory From a Train Window
Thirty years after the TranzAlpine was launched, Observer journalist Susan Grossman boards one of the world’s most scenic trains in Christchurch, before completing her trip…
New Zealand | Backpacker
21 January 2018
Exploring New Zealand’s Deserted Dusky Track
For backpackers who like a challenge as big as the reward, New Zealand’s Dusky Track in Fiordland National Park tests the limits. American author Michael Lanza…
