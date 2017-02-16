NZEDGE  >  Magazine  >  Brian Sweeney  >  EDGE #250: Frankie Adams’ sci-fi drama, Mojo Coffee in Chicago, Georgia Fowler on Cover of Harper’s Bazaar + Kiwiana Reminds People ‘Immigrants Make America Great’ ++ more

16 February 2017

EDGE #250: Frankie Adams’ sci-fi drama, Mojo Coffee in Chicago, Georgia Fowler on Cover of Harper’s Bazaar + Kiwiana Reminds People ‘Immigrants Make America Great’ ++ more

From Brian Sweeney, producer NZEDGE.COM | 16 February 2017 | #250 | New York
Film & TV | IndieWIRE
14 February 2017
Frankie Adams the Unfindable Expanse Actress
The men behind adapting the popular Expanse novels to the screen faced a massive challenge in season two – finding the perfect actor to play beloved favourite, Bobbie Draper. And they found her, in New Zealand. Frankie Adams ticked all the boxes.

In the first…

Film & TV | San Francisco Gate
15 February 2017
Michael Jackson Chimp Movie Attracts Taika Waititi
Thor: Ragnarok director New Zealander Taika Waititi has signed on to direct Bubbles, a stop-motion animated film about Michael Jackson’s pet…
Fashion | Sydney Morning Herald (The)
14 February 2017
Georgia Fowler on Cover of Harper’s Bazaar
Move over Kendall, Gigi et al – the next “It” girl is New Zealander Georgia Fowler, who features on the March issue of Australian Harper’s Bazaar.The…
Rugby | Sydney Morning Herald (The)
13 February 2017
Chiefs Channel Emotional Loss Of Sione Lauaki To Take Out Brisbane Tens Title
“The Chiefs have overcome the emotional loss of former star Sione…
Motorsports | Courier Mail (The)
14 February 2017
Supercars Champ Shane Van Gisbergen in Gear
Defending Supercars champion Auckland-born Shane van Gisbergen, 27, will return to the season opener in Adelaide on 2-5 March unflustered by the pressure of being the man…
Film & TV | Hollywood Reporter
13 February 2017
One Thousand Ropes Premieres in Berlin
“Childbirth becomes a powerful vessel for renewal in this deeply felt drama about a Samoan former fighter atoning for the violence that divided his family and exiled him to…
Rugby | CNN
13 February 2017
Samoa Aims for Success With Gordon Tietjens
After two decades as the most successful coach in rugby sevens history, Gordon Tietjens could be forgiven for easing his way into retirement, CNN World Rugby show…
Travel & Tourism | Conde Nast Traveler
13 February 2017
Why Martinborough, New Zealand, Should Be Your Next Wine Destination
Erin Florio, a “homesick Kiwi”, explains why everyone should be sipping their way through…
Wine | Bloomberg
12 February 2017
Sauvignon Blancs Breaking the Rules
“Whip-cracking acidity, tongue-tingling, citrusy-herby flavours, and pungent aromas give New Zealand sauvignon blancs a punchy, kick-boxing appeal,” Elin McCoy writes for Bloomberg….
News | Huffington Post (The)
12 February 2017
A Kiwi Chef in NYC Uses Receipt To Remind People ‘Immigrants Make America Great’
Mark Simmons – “a Kiwi chef residing in New York City has…
Theatre | West Australian (The)
11 February 2017
Trygve Wakenshaw Back for Mime Fun in Perth
After a year away from Perth’s Fringe World Festival, New Zealand comedian Trygve Wakenshaw returned to Western Australia, performing the highly-anticipated third work in…
Politics and Economics | Australian (The)
11 February 2017
Clint Laurent Says Ageing Societies Profitable
Aging populations are usually viewed as a matter of grave concern, especially by business advisers who tell companies they must focus on youthful markets….
Music | Billboard
10 February 2017
Hucci Puts Life to Trap in New Single
Trap is a genre born and bred in the American South, but it is a sound Britain’s grimiest producers have embraced as their own, including Brighton-based New Zealand-born Ollie O’Neil,…
Media | BandT
10 February 2017
Tane Mahuta Puts Down Roots in Melbourne
Tourism New Zealand is bringing the rich history of Tane Mahuta to Melbourne’s CBD with a new eight-week campaign, “Every day’s a different journey in Northland”.The…
Sport General | Bendigo Advertiser (The)
10 February 2017
Powerlifter Kevin Gray Breaking Big Records
He might be only 122cm tall, but New Zealand-born Kevin Gray, 32, is a tower of strength and has the powerlifting world in a spin with his amazing feats of…
Taste | Stuff
09 February 2017
Chicago-Bound for Mojo Coffee Magnate
Coffee addict Steve Gianoutsos’ latest venture is his biggest punt yet: Shifting his family of five to Chicago, to unleash the Mojo coffee brand on the US market.Opening his first…
Fashion | Blackpool Gazette
09 February 2017
Cathy Procter’s Bridal Store up for UK Award
New Zealand-born Cathy Procter, 48, owner of The Dressing Room in Garstang, Lancashire, has been shortlisted for a UK national wedding boutique…
Rugby | Telegraph (The)
08 February 2017
Scotland’s Sean Maitland Gets off to a Good Start
Sean Maitland, 28, rarely gives interviews and that is just the way he likes it. Since arriving in Scotland in 2012, the quietly-spoken…
Writers | Gazettes
08 February 2017
Author Paul Feenstra on Reading the Signs
Wellington-born-turned-Long-Beach-resident author Paul Feenstra said a “No Trespassing” sign was the start of his new career in historical fiction writing.On a visit to…
