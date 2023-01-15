In Search of Home Time with Emilia Wickstead

The homeware sector is expected to reach a market value of more than US$200 billion by the end of 2031, Hikmat Mohammed writes in a story for Women’s Wear Daily that includes New Zealand-born designer, Emilia Wickstead.

“Even as lockdowns have gone away, the homeware category remains stronger than ever with more and more brands and retailers entering the sector,” Mohammed writes.

“Wickstead opened her London store to homeware in December following the success of her brand. Items in her line include heavy crystal water and wine vessels hand blown in Tuscany by artisan glassmakers for Giberto Venezia; table linens featuring embroidered geometric motifs produced in Tuscany by her mother Angela Wickstead; porcelain plates, made in Limoges, France, by heritage manufacturer Leglé, and silver plated cutlery handmade in small batches in Sheffield, England.”

Original article by Hikmat Mohammed, Women’s Wear Daily, January 5, 2023.