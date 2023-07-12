NZEDGE  >  News  >  Arts  >  Sculptor Dawn Conn Exhibits in Cork
Sculptor Dawn Conn Exhibits in Cork
View article source

Sculptor Dawn Conn Exhibits in Cork

New Zealand artist Dawn Conn, who recently made headlines winning a Gold 5* Award at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, is exhibiting her sculptures at The Kildare Gallery’s annual sculpture exhibition in Cork, the Kildare Nationalist reports.

“The Irish really get my sculpture. Swimming girls are one of my signature themes. They’re on the edge, ready to dive into life,” Conn says.

“There’s this vitality and energy to the people [in Kildare]. I think they’ve just a real spark to them. I love the female camaraderie that people really unite for when they see my sculptures.”

The exhibition runs until late August.

Original article by Kildare Nationalist, June 23, 2023.

Tags: Dawn Conn  Kildare Nationalist  RHS Chelsea Flower Show  sculpture  

Show Comments

More from Arts
Sandra Nunnerley’s Nova Table Has A Futuristic Feel

Design

Sandra Nunnerley’s Nova Table Has A Futuristic Feel

Luxury interior design media 1stDibs features New Zealand-born designer Sandra Nunnerley’s latest astronomy-inspired console, the Nova. “I’m all for beauty, but I’m also very practical,” says the New York–based designer who creates…

Rebecca Zephyr Thomas Looks Back at Underage
Cape to Bluff a Gem of an Architecture Publication
Taika Waititi on the Cover of Hollywood Reporter
Antony Starr Plays TV’s Most Intriguing Villain

Other Stories