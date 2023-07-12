Sculptor Dawn Conn Exhibits in Cork

New Zealand artist Dawn Conn, who recently made headlines winning a Gold 5* Award at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, is exhibiting her sculptures at The Kildare Gallery’s annual sculpture exhibition in Cork, the Kildare Nationalist reports.

“The Irish really get my sculpture. Swimming girls are one of my signature themes. They’re on the edge, ready to dive into life,” Conn says.

“There’s this vitality and energy to the people [in Kildare]. I think they’ve just a real spark to them. I love the female camaraderie that people really unite for when they see my sculptures.”

The exhibition runs until late August.

Original article by Kildare Nationalist, June 23, 2023.