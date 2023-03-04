New Zealand’s Café Culture Influences Japan

While food is, of course, of primary importance to Tokyo café owners Kim and Teru Harase, of Iki Espresso and Iki Roastery & Eatery, recruiting and training the right people is equally crucial for the couple. With the aim of helping their team learn about New Zealand hospitality firsthand, they flew 10 staffers to the country for a week in 2018, Louise George Kittaka writes for The Japan Times.

At two locations in Tokyo’s Kiyosumi Shirakawa neighbourhood, the Harases serve up fare and atmosphere directly inspired by New Zealand.

“New Zealand café culture is about lifestyle,” Kim says. “Our goal was to create a place where people of all ages, nationalities and walks of life would feel comfortable, and where locals would have a coffee at Iki as part of their daily routine.”

Original article by Louise George Kittaka, The Japan Times, February 19, 2023.

Photo by Ash Ryman-Ferris.