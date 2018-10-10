NZEDGE  >  News  >  Innovation  >  Agriculture  >  Milk from Deer Causing a Stir
Milk from Deer Causing a Stir
View article source

Milk from Deer Causing a Stir

Excitement is building among New Zealand’s high-end chefs over a new world-first. Deer milk is now being sourced from 70 hinds in Southland to make cheese, desserts and even yoghurt. The company behind the development is Pāmu – the brand name for Landcorp.

“The first question we get from people walking by is: ‘How do you milk these things?’” said Rob Ford, Pāmu’s general manager of innovation, environment and technology.

The answer is with a milking machine, but it’s not easy and the deer have to be hand-reared.

“We’re really excited by it. New Zealand agriculture really needs to start looking at alternative land use, looking at how we can go from volume to value,” Ford said.

So far the milk been made into a crème brûlée, a handmade cheese, yoghurt and even a milk sorbet, and is being trialled in a number of high-end restaurants in Auckland.

The milk has been described as having a delicate flavour that is really subtle and savoury.

At the 50th Fieldays, Pāmu won the Innovation Grassroots Award for its deer milk made with partners Sharon and Peter McIntyre, who farm near Gore.

Original article by Rog Wood, The Herald Scotland, September 14, 2018.

Tags: deer  Herald Scotland (The)  Landcorp  milk  Pāmu  Rob Ford  Sharon and Peter McIntyre  

Show Comments

More from Innovation
Blockchain Tech Opportunites Abound for Aotearoa

Science/Tech

Blockchain Tech Opportunites Abound for Aotearoa

A new report commissioned by New Zealand’s innovation agency, Callaghan Innovation, suggests the country is fertile ground for blockchain tech. The crown entity has published an opportunity report on blockchain and distributed…

24/7 Geohazards Monitoring Centre Debuts in NZ
Rocket Lab Launches First NASA Mission
Maru Nihoniho One of Forbes’ Top 50 Women in Tech
RBS Boss Ross McEwan Addresses Brexit

Other Stories