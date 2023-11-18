Kaylee Bell Wins Country Music Award in Nashville

Waimate musician Kaylee Bell, has become the first New Zealander since Keith Urban to win at America’s prestigious CMA Awards, 1 News reports.

Her song Keith – a tribute to Whangārei-born Urban – is a global hit, and Bell is the most streamed country artist in Australasia.

The 33-year-old won the Jeff Walker Global Country Artist award in Nashville.

The award recognises outstanding achievements by a musician signed outside the United States.

“This is bucket list stuff. Having just moved to Nashville a few months ago to already have won a CMA, I feel like these awards are like something that people wait 10, 12 years for,” Bell said.

Original article 1 News, November 10, 2023.