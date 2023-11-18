NZEDGE  >  News  >  Arts  >  Kaylee Bell Wins Country Music Award in Nashville
Kaylee Bell Wins Country Music Award in Nashville
Waimate musician Kaylee Bell, has become the first New Zealander since Keith Urban to win at America’s prestigious CMA Awards, 1 News reports.

Her song Keith – a tribute to Whangārei-born Urban – is a global hit, and Bell is the most streamed country artist in Australasia.

The 33-year-old won the Jeff Walker Global Country Artist award in Nashville.

The award recognises outstanding achievements by a musician signed outside the United States.

“This is bucket list stuff. Having just moved to Nashville a few months ago to already have won a CMA, I feel like these awards are like something that people wait 10, 12 years for,” Bell said.

Original article 1 News, November 10, 2023.

Tags: 1 News  CMA Awards  country music  Kaylee Bell  Keith Urban  

