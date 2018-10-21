Indian Restaurant Celebrates New Zealand Cuisine

Curated by Chef Roberto Zorzoli, specialty Italian restaurant Romano’s at the JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar is celebrating the cuisine of New Zealand in October. Akhil Gangan reports for Mumbai Live.

“The menu titled ‘Nuances of New Zealand’ will be served from October 22nd to 31st” and features delectable dishes from New Zealand.”

“The ‘Nuances of New Zealand’ menu is a treat for meat lovers, seafood fans and wine aficionados,” writes Gangan.

The specials include “dishes like Cozze “Alla vastese” (Abruzzese style baked mussels, aromatic herb crust, reggiano cheese)”, “Merluzzo arrosto (Roasted Blue Cod steak, minted asparagus risotto)”, and “Ravioli di stufato (Homemade ravioli, Italian slow cooked lamb ragu, red wine pan gravy”.

New Zealand’s cuisine “is largely driven by produce from land and sea, with influences from Great Britain, the Pacific Rim and the Mediterranean region,” writes Gangan.

Article Source: Mumbai Live, Akhil Gangan, October 17, 2018

Image Source: MumbaiLive