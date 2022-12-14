Geothermal New Zealand Can’t Be Missed

“New Zealand’s volcanic activity is so close to the earth’s surface that you can even dig your own hot tub in the sand,” Forbes contributor Johanna Read writes. “[The country’s] volcanic zone makes for some very unusual sites that can’t be missed.”

“One such place is on the Coromandel Peninsula, near the towns of Hahei and Tairua. Called Hot Water Beach, it looks like many New Zealand beaches – a sweeping crescent of golden sand framed by green trees and some rocks, and with good surfing waves. For most of the day, the beach is usually empty. But for a couple of hours on either side of low tide, one small part of this beach gets very crowded,” Read writes.

“Beachgoers aren’t here for sunbathing or swimming. Instead, they’ve brought a spade and they’ve come to dig their own natural hot tub. The challenge is to pick the right spot.”

Original article by Johanna Read, Forbes, October 5, 2022.

Photo by Johanna Read.