Gemma New Leads St. Louis Symphony Opener

This month, the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra (SLSO) opens its 2018/2019 season on 22 and 23 September, at Powell Hall. Resident conductor, New Zealander Gemma New will lead the orchestra, in a programme including Elgar’s Enigma Variations, the SLSO premiere of Aaron Jay Kernis’ Musica celestis and Finlandia by Sibelius.

SLSO president and CEO Marie-Hélène Bernard said: “The SLSO curated a season inspired by works that our orchestra wanted to bring to our audience, creating a platform where music is accessible to all. Gemma’s charismatic style, combined with our musicians’ passion for the various works on this programme, will bring life to our stage as we celebrate new beginnings with friends and family and the values that we cherish as a community.”

In April next year, New returns to lead a second classical series programme that includes Thomas Adès’ Three Studies from Couperin, Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme Suite by Strauss, and Mozart’s Concerto for Flute and Harp.

Wellington-raised New, 31, graduated from Canterbury University as a violinist, before completing a Masters of Music in conducting, at the Peabody Institute in Baltimore.

Original article by The Edwardsville Intelligencer, September 11, 2018.