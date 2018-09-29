Designer Emilia Wickstead Sets Her Dream Table

In a style feature for the UK’s Sunday Times, New Zealand-born designer Emilia Wickstead reveals her perfect dinner setting, alongside tables created by American Rosie Assoulin and English jewellery designer Sabine Getty.

“The first thing that comes to mind when you think of Wickstead is florals,” Louisa McGillicuddy writes for the Times.

“No wonder, then, that her table settings are a magnet for maximalists. The key to not veering into chintz overload?

“‘When you have a lot going on with fun floral linens, keep all your plates and glasses matching and the rest of the table clean,’ the 35-year-old says.

“One of her favourite parties this year was a private dinner in Malta: ‘The table was dressed in antique vases, cascading flowers and long taper candles in a punchy turquoise,’ she says. ‘The entire room was lit by the candles – it was absolutely beautiful and felt incredibly intimate.’

“The designer has decorating in her DNA – her mother is the interior designer Angela Wickstead – and in July she launched a homeware line with Moda Operandi that includes table linens and glassware of her own design. Elsewhere, she heads to Ester & Erik for candles and FlowerBX for flowers. Her final words of advice: ‘Ask guests to dress up. And no phones at the table!’”

Original article by Louisa McGillicuddy, The Sunday Times, September 16, 2018.