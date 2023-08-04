Cher Partners with Auckland’s Gelato King Giapo

Turns out, the woman known for, among other things, her physique, is an actual ice cream addict. Announcing her new Los Angeles enterprise, Cherlato, Cher hailed her partner in the venture, New Zealand gelato master Giapo Grazioli, Los Angeles magazine reports.

“The gelato … gets you out of bed at midnight. It’s no secret that I absolutely love ice cream and gelato. When I tasted Giapo’s gelato while on tour [2018] in Auckland, it was the best I’d ever had,” Cher said. “When I returned to his store the next day, he had each flavour prepared for me to taste. I loved them all. Giapo is truly the Michelangelo of Gelato. It’s been a long five-year process getting my favourite gelato home to LA, but I can say it’s well worth it.”

Some of Giapo’s Cherlato unique flavours include odes to Cher like: “Snap Out of It! Kefir & Cardamom”, “Breakfast at Cher’s Coffee & Donuts”, “Chocolate XO Cher”, “Stracciatella Giapo’s Way”, vegan “LA, I Love you”, and – “SoCal’s Coldest Avocado on Toast” – a frozen treat with avocado and breadcrumbs. It’s nothing if not original, just like its namesake.

Original article by Merle Ginsberg, Los Angeles, July 28, 2023.