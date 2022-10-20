NZEDGE  >  News  >  Style  >  Caker Collaboration an Influential Carrot Kit
Cravings founder and model Chrissy Teigen recently teamed up with New Zealand-born cake baker, Jordan Rondel, founder of The Caker, on a luxury carrot cake kit for Teigen and singer-songwriter John Legend’s wedding anniversary, Bake magazine’s digital media editor Brian Amick reports.

“I’m so proud of this collaboration with The Caker,” Teigen says. “As my own choice for wedding cake, carrot cake holds a special place in my heart, and this salty caramel version with the classic Caker single-tier decor and rusticness makes my heart go pitter patter.”

Founded by Rondel, and joined shortly thereafter by her sister Anouk, The Caker was created in 2010 as a made-to-order cake business. In 2013, the brand launched its line of Cake Kits, to share The Caker’s signature style with people everywhere in a new way beyond the traditional published recipes and made-to-order cakes.

LA-based Rondel is a judge on this season of The Great Kiwi Bake Off.

Original article by Brian Amick, Bake, September 15, 2022.

