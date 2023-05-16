Bergendy Cooke Collaborates in Morocco

“New Zealand architect Bergendy Cooke has joined forces with Moroccan architect Amine Abouraoui to meticulously craft an earth-sheltered, sculptural [Moroccan] retreat that pays homage to the vibrant history of the region,” Nate Storey writes for Surface.

“As guests meander through the hotel’s labyrinthine halls adorned with intricate mosaics, it’s impossible not to be captivated by the interplay of light and shadow,” Storey continues.

“The pièce de résistance is the breathtaking central courtyard punctuated with a serene reflection pool and a mesmerizing canopy of foliage nodding to the famous Majorelle Gardens next door. Every aspect of the hotel, from its handcrafted furnishings by local producer Maison Nicole to the traditional Moroccan kitchen serving breakfast on the ground floor, plays off of the Arabic vernacular. It’s also a soothing home base to return to after a day exploring the frenzied medina.”

Cooke is based in Barcelona, Spain.

Original article by Nate Storey, Surface, May 12, 2023.

Photo by Emily Andrews.