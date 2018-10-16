Air NZ Debuts Magic Leap Virtual Reality Game

“Air New Zealand has ventured into the world of virtual reality marketing with its Fact or Fantasy concept game that features a world where people witness a giant kauri tree grow, meet a grumpy Hobbit and have a bird’s eye view of a helicopter bungee jump,” writes Paul Wallbank in an article for Mumbrella. “The game premiered at Magic Leap’s inaugural L.E.A.P conference in Los Angeles.”

The Fact or Fantasy Game was developed by British visual effects company Framestore and “sees players wear a Magic Leap One to view a physical 3D map of the country that takes them to a magical world where players witness various scenes and answer quiz questions to compete for golden eggs.”

“By getting in early and being both a developer and creator we have been able to test and learn, creating an incredible platform from which to explore the potential of this technology as part of our Future Aircraft Cabin Experience programme including concepts such as being able to reframe customers’ perceptions of the physical cabin environment,” said Jodi Williams, Air New Zealand’s general manager of global brand and content marketing.

“This first concept stemmed from the idea of getting together to play a board game when travelling with family and friends. From this creative inspiration, we developed a multiplayer game where up to four players are immersed in a mixed reality world that brings New Zealand to life to both inspire and educate travellers.”

Article Source: Mumbrella, Paul Wallbank, October 12, 2018

Image Source: Youtube