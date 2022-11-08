Air New Zealand’s Greg Foran Profiled in Fortune

Greg Foran’s decision in 2019 to step down as CEO of Walmart’s $300 billion-a-year US business and lead Air New Zealand took retail industry observers by surprise, Phil Wahba writes in a profile for Fortune magazine.

After all, Foran, 59, is credited with revitalising Walmart’s massive fleet of 4500 stores and adapting them to e-commerce. Why would he walk away from one of the most prominent jobs in retail, and what did he know about running a small airline anyway?

When just days into the job, business screeched to a halt.

“We went from doing $100 million a week to nothing,” Foran says.

Original article by Phil Wahba, Fortune, October 14, 2022.