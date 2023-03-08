NZEDGE  >  News  >  Society  >  General  >  Without Frank Worsley the Endurance Story Would Likely Have Been Very Different
Without Frank Worsley the Endurance Story Would Likely Have Been Very Different
Ernest Shackleton gets credit for rescuing his doomed Antarctica voyage – but it’s his navigator New Zealander Frank Worsley’s leadership that saved their lives, Daniella McCahey and The Conversation editors write in an article published by Fortune.

Shackleton’s own leadership has become the stuff of legend, as has his commitment to ensuring that not a man was lost from the group under his command – though three members of the expedition’s 10-man group in the Ross Sea did perish.

Lesser known is the importance of the navigational skills of the 42-year-old Worsley who had spent decades in the British Merchant Navy and the Royal Navy Reserve. Without him, the story of Shackleton’s survival would likely have been very different.

Original article by Daniella McCahey and The Conversation, Fortune, March 3, 2023.

