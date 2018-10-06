Adventures for Absolutely Everyone

“When people ask about my favourite countries to get away from the stresses of today’s contentious world, New Zealand is right up there, offering just about everything a traveller could want: vast stunning landscapes, Lord-of-the-Rings myths, award-winning wineries, fresh food, Māori culture, friendly locals,” Forbes contributor Lea Lane writes. “And maybe because it’s blessed with such peaceful abundance, New Zealand abounds with exhilarating and decadent adventures to kick up the adrenaline.”

“Small-group, active tour operator New Zealand Walking Tours suggests these top 10 experiences – the best of the best.”

Included in the top 10 is thrill-seeking in Queenstown, tramping any one of the country’s 500-plus tracks, exploring Tongariro National Park and taking a boat ride under a waterfall in the Milford Sound.

Also recommended is a visit to Moutohora Island, or Whale Island, off the Bay of Plenty coast.

“Declared a wildlife refuge in 1965, this island is now home to 190 native plant species, some rare and endangered,” Lane writes. “It is also a bird lover’s paradise, so expect to see a variety of bird species such as the saddleback, red crowned parakeet, little brown kiwi, bellbirds, and various species of sea birds.”

Original article by Lea Lane, Forbes, September 28, 2018.

Photo by Lea Lane.