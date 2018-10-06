NZEDGE  >  News  >  Travel & Tourism  >  New Zealand  >  Adventures for Absolutely Everyone
Adventures for Absolutely Everyone
View article source

Adventures for Absolutely Everyone

“When people ask about my favourite countries to get away from the stresses of today’s contentious world, New Zealand is right up there, offering just about everything a traveller could want: vast stunning landscapes, Lord-of-the-Rings myths, award-winning wineries, fresh food, Māori culture, friendly locals,” Forbes contributor Lea Lane writes. “And maybe because it’s blessed with such peaceful abundance, New Zealand abounds with exhilarating and decadent adventures to kick up the adrenaline.”

“Small-group, active tour operator New Zealand Walking Tours suggests these top 10 experiences – the best of the best.”

Included in the top 10 is thrill-seeking in Queenstown, tramping any one of the country’s 500-plus tracks, exploring Tongariro National Park and taking a boat ride under a waterfall in the Milford Sound.

Also recommended is a visit to Moutohora Island, or Whale Island, off the Bay of Plenty coast.

“Declared a wildlife refuge in 1965, this island is now home to 190 native plant species, some rare and endangered,” Lane writes. “It is also a bird lover’s paradise, so expect to see a variety of bird species such as the saddleback, red crowned parakeet, little brown kiwi, bellbirds, and various species of sea birds.”

Original article by Lea Lane, Forbes, September 28, 2018.

Photo by Lea Lane.

Tags: Forbes  Milford Sound  Moutohora Island  Queenstown  Tongariro National Park  

Show Comments

More from Travel & Tourism
Health & Beauty Elements in Queenstown’s Kawarau Village “Exude Unspoken Magic

New Zealand

Health & Beauty Elements in Queenstown’s Kawarau Village “Exude Unspoken Magic

“Situated on New Zealand’s South Island is Kawarau Village and where you’ll find Doubletree Hotel and Hilton Queenstown Resort & Spa. The properties are hugged by the serenity of Lake Wakatipu…

NZ Lodge Makes Condé Nast Traveler 2019 Gold List
NZ Luxury Lodge The Lindis AFR’s Must-Travel 2019
The Big Fib at the Heart of NZ Picture-Perfect Peaks
Eleven Unforgettable Moments in Fiordland

Other Stories