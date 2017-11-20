Wild New Zealand – The Mountain Stone Weta
Watch this video to find out more about New Zealand’s Mountain Stone Weta – an insect with an extraordinary survival technique. The footage published by BBC Earth is taken from Wild New Zealand.
Watch this video to find out more about New Zealand’s Mountain Stone Weta – an insect with an extraordinary survival technique. The footage published by BBC Earth is taken from Wild New Zealand.
Contact | Privacy | Terms of Service | Advertise | Google+ © Copyright NZEDGE 1998-2017