NZEDGE  >  Video  >  X Files  >  Wild New Zealand – The Mountain Stone Weta

20 November 2017

Wild New Zealand – The Mountain Stone Weta


Watch this video to find out more about New Zealand’s Mountain Stone Weta – an insect with an extraordinary survival technique. The footage published by BBC Earth is taken from Wild New Zealand.

Tags: YouTube  

Show Comments

More from X Files
Manta 5 – Riding On Water

X Files

Manta 5 – Riding On Water

What if you could ride a bike on water? NZ entrepreneur Guy Howard-Willis came up with the idea of the Manta5 that allows you to do exactly…

Stunning Aurora Australis Timelapse
Air New Zealand’s Digital Human
WOWA 2017 Highlights
Maggie Marilyn Interview

Other Stories