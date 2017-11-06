Manta 5 – Riding On Water
What if you could ride a bike on water? NZ entrepreneur Guy Howard-Willis came up with the idea of the Manta5 that allows you to do exactly that. The Hydrofoil Bike can be ridden in both fresh and salt water.
