6 November 2017

Manta 5 – Riding On Water


What if you could ride a bike on water? NZ entrepreneur Guy Howard-Willis came up with the idea of the Manta5 that allows you to do exactly that. The Hydrofoil Bike can be ridden in both fresh and salt water.

