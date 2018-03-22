True Blood Lead Anna Paquin Stars as PR Maven

New Zealand-raised Anna Paquin is returning to television. The True Blood and Alias Grace star is set to appear in the upcoming dramedy Flack. The limited series, which is co-produced by Paquin and her husband Stephen Moyer, will consist of six hour-long episodes.

The series will follow the successful London-based publicity connoisseur Robyn (Paquin) in the extremely competitive and celebrity-driven world of public relations. While her wit helps her accomplish her professional responsibilities, her personal life is often neglected. Viewers will follow Robyn as she tackles issues that surface when working in the modern digital age in which scandals easily go viral. Robyn will deal with high-profile clients, including entertainment, fashion and sports personalities.

“[Series creator] Oliver Lansley has written six of the best scripts I’ve ever read,” Paquin, 35, said. “He walks that fine line between intense character-driven drama and exceptionally intelligent humour. My character, Robyn, exists in a world where there are no moral absolutes and humour is used as a sharply executed defense mechanism to maintain the illusion of perpetual control. I am incredibly excited about tackling the creative complexities of Flack.”

The series will begin production later this month in London.

Original article by Katherin Schaffstall, The Hollywood Reporter, March 12, 2018.