NZEDGE  >  News  >  Travel & Tourism  >  New Zealand  >  Toast of Taranaki
Toast of Taranaki
View article source

Toast of Taranaki

Arts, culture, hiking and fine dining abound in New Plymouth, on the west coast of New Zealand. The Australian’s Jane Nicholls recommends some highlights.

“New Plymouth is festooned in festivals, including the world music festival WOMAD (March), the Festival of Lights (December-February) and the Taranaki Garden Festival, blooming in October. All are big-city quality, minus the crush,” Nicholls writes.

“[New Zealanders] enjoy a disproportionate number of brilliant museums. One of them is New Plymouth’s Puke Ariki, which ups the ante with a library and information centre all in one, making it a sensible starting point. We find artefacts and stories from the Taranaki district’s Maori people and local research projects, including a collection of juicy historical scandals.

“David Chadfield, aka Happy Chaddy, promises to ‘do anything to make you smile’ when he takes you out in his old English lifeboat (a Liverpool-class C, for you old salts). Chaddy has a lifetime of stories, the gift of the gab and a boatshed crammed with memorabilia from his days as a professional boxer and shark fisherman. Once you get out of the harbour, the lifeboat rocks and rolls as it heads to the seal colony on Sugar Leaf Island and Chaddy checks on lobster pots, pointing out various seabirds.

“The mountain formerly known as Egmont, the region’s iconic, Fuji-esque landscape beacon that last erupted in 1755, is now Mount Taranaki. On the drive to the plateau car park, lush rainforest gives way to alpine vegetation and there’s a spectacular view from the lookout. We only have time for part of the Enchanted Track, but there are more than 200km of tracks to explore.”

Original article by Jane Nicholls, The Australian, September 16, 2017.

Tags: Australian (The)  David Chadfield  Festival of Lights  Happy Chaddy  New Plymouth  Puke Ariki  Taranaki  Taranaki Garden Festival  WOMAD  

Show Comments

More from Travel & Tourism
Mt Doom, Ski Fields and Bike Redemption

New Zealand

Mt Doom, Ski Fields and Bike Redemption

A scenic North Island train journey takes in the dramatic landscape, the Whakapapa ski fields – and an unexpected two-wheeled catharsis for Guardian journalist Lucy Clark. “When you haven’t been on a…

New Zealand’s 10 Most Desirable Airbnb Getaways
New Zealand Ranked Third Most Beautiful Country
New Zealand Wine Tourism Figures Soar
Where to Wine, Dine and Caffeinate in Wellington

Other Stories