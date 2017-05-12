Seven Foods You Must Try in New Zealand

Travel specialist Alexandra Stewart moved to Singapore in 2015. One year later, the former creative director and deputy chair of Skope Industries (a successful manufacturing company founded by Stewart’s father) went on to launch her own business called Antipodean Luxury Travel. She tells Singapore lifestyle guide Billionaire about seven foods travellers must try in New Zealand.

Stewart says what sets New Zealand apart is the sheer abundance of fresh locally produced food.

“No matter where you are in the country there will be local orchards where you can buy seasonal and well-priced fruit and vegetables at the gate or even pick-your-own. Local meat producers care greatly for the welfare of their animals and this is reflected in the flavour,” she says.

Stewart’s recommendations include Pedro’s House of Lamb, hokey pokey ice cream from Lewis Road Creamery, Lumojo’s manuka honey, Hawthorne Coffee in Hawke’s Bay, some New Zealand-made craft liquor, Storm and India tea and a bottle of biodynamic wine from Felton Road.

Stewart caters specifically to the Asian market. “I set up the travel company because I didn’t think the New Zealand I love was being adequately represented. I felt I could do better at ensuring people had a more in-depth experience when they travelled to New Zealand.”

Original article by Mei Anne Foo, Billionaire, May 4, 2017.