NZEDGE  >  News  >  Travel & Tourism  >  New Zealand  >  Seven Foods You Must Try in New Zealand
Seven Foods You Must Try in New Zealand
View article source

Seven Foods You Must Try in New Zealand

Travel specialist Alexandra Stewart moved to Singapore in 2015. One year later, the former creative director and deputy chair of Skope Industries (a successful manufacturing company founded by Stewart’s father) went on to launch her own business called Antipodean Luxury Travel. She tells Singapore lifestyle guide Billionaire about seven foods travellers must try in New Zealand.

Stewart says what sets New Zealand apart is the sheer abundance of fresh locally produced food.

“No matter where you are in the country there will be local orchards where you can buy seasonal and well-priced fruit and vegetables at the gate or even pick-your-own. Local meat producers care greatly for the welfare of their animals and this is reflected in the flavour,” she says.

Stewart’s recommendations include Pedro’s House of Lamb, hokey pokey ice cream from Lewis Road Creamery, Lumojo’s manuka honey, Hawthorne Coffee in Hawke’s Bay, some New Zealand-made craft liquor, Storm and India tea and a bottle of biodynamic wine from Felton Road.

Stewart caters specifically to the Asian market. “I set up the travel company because I didn’t think the New Zealand I love was being adequately represented. I felt I could do better at ensuring people had a more in-depth experience when they travelled to New Zealand.”

Original article by Mei Anne Foo, Billionaire, May 4, 2017.

Tags: Alexandra Stewart  Antipodean Luxury Travel  Billionaire  Felton Road  Hawthorne Coffee  Lewis Road Creamery  Lumojo  Pedro's House of Lamb  Storm and India  

Show Comments

More from Travel & Tourism
Wellington Takes Top Spot In Quality-Of-Life Ranking

New Zealand

Wellington Takes Top Spot In Quality-Of-Life Ranking

“Forget London, New York or Tokyo, for a better quality of life you should go to Wellington, Edinburgh or Vienna,” writes Conor Sullivan in an article for

Rugged Landscapes Beguile Malaysian Photographer
An Offbeat Vacation Experience
Helena Bay Lodge On Hot List 2017
Sleep Under the Stars in PurePods

Other Stories