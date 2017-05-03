Rugged Landscapes Beguile Malaysian Photographer

A photographic exhibition of New Zealand’s “majestic” landscapes is on show in Kuala Lumpur. The “Aspiring New Zealand” collection was taken by award-winning photographer Malaysian Jeffry Lim during a family holiday in the country in 2016.

Lim’s love for New Zealand was evident through the 50 large-sized images of landscapes taken from an aerial perspective.

“I remember the first time I went to the country and I felt so connected to it. I never felt the same in other countries,” Lim said.

Lim was denied permission to fly over Mt Aspiring due to bad weather on a number of occasions during winter, however he was determined not to throw in the towel and finally got the chance to get his photo.

While on a chartered plane, he wanted to capture the breathtaking beauty of the mountain through but was disappointed when clouds covered the mountain.

“I prayed and waited to get the picture. I was about to ask the pilot to turn back when suddenly the sun and clouds moved away. It is my favourite photo as it shows that prayers work and patience pays off,” he said.

Original article by Wong Pek Mei, The Star Online, April 29, 2017.

Photo by Jeffry Lim.