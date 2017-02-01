NZEDGE  >  News  >  Innovation  >  Business  >  New Zealand Second Best Country For Business
New Zealand Second Best Country For Business
View article source

New Zealand Second Best Country For Business

New Zealand has been identified as the second best country for business in 2017 in Forbes’ annual list of the Best Countries for Business. It’s the “11th straight year Forbes has gauged the world’s economies to measure which are the most inviting for capital investment.” As part of the ranking 139 countries were graded on 11 factors: “property rights, innovation, taxes, technology, corruption, freedom (personal, trade and monetary), red tape, investor protection and stock market performance,” as reported in Forbes.

“New Zealand is the smallest economy of the top 10 countries with a GDP of $174 billion, but over the past three decades it has transformed its formerly highly regulated economy into a dynamic free market,” as reported in the article.

“New Zealand privatized dozens of government controlled industries like airlines, insurance, banking and telecommunications. It now ranks first for both investor protection and lack of red tape.”

“The country’s GDP rose 3.6% in the second quarter of 2016, one of the top growth rates in the developed world.”

These are the top 10 countries for business 2017:

  1. Sweden
  2. New Zealand
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Ireland
  5. United Kingdom
  6. Denmark
  7. Netherlands
  8. Finland
  9. Norway
  10. Canada

Article Source: Forbes, Kurt Badenhausen, December 21, 2017

Image Source: Pixabay

Tags: Best Countries for Business  Forbes  Forbes Best Countries for Business  New Zealand  

Show Comments

More from Newzedge
Roy Brewster’s Remaking of the Visual World

Architecture

Roy Brewster’s Remaking of the Visual World

“No right angles.” That was the decree Roy Brewster set for himself and stood firmly by throughout his life. The New Zealander, born in 1905 in Taranaki, instead embraced angles of…

KJ Apa’s Dark Take on Comic Book Archie
Book a Seat at Peter Gunn’s Melbourne Hot Spot
Rugby Boss Vern Cotter Says Scotland on the Up
Trio of Films to Screen at Berlin Film Festival

Other Stories