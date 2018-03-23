Kester Black’s Anna Ross a Cosmetics Game Changer

No formaldehyde, toluene, DBP, camphor, formaldehyde resin, xylene, parabens, fragrances, phthalates, sulfates, palm oil, petrochemicals or animal-derived or tested ingredients; must be made here and a goal to be fair trade certified (or a B Corp). This was the list that New Zealand-born Anna Ross was working with when she wanted to launch her ethical, sustainable, cruelty-free and vegan nail polish and exactly what she has achieved – currently, Kester Black. Vogue’s Noelle Faulkner reports.

Launching the brand in 2014, Melbourne-based Ross started her venture with a simple Gumtree ad, looking for a chemist to help her develop a side hustle to her jewellery brand. A year later and Kester Black took off, with Ross discovering a highly lucrative niche – a beauty brand that wasn’t just boutique and cool; but acted as a feel-good purchase for both consumer and the planet.

Ross also made it her mission that $1 of every online order would go to a charity selected by the consumer at the checkout (currently this includes The Asylum Seeker Resource Centre and Educate Girls). In 2016, Ross was named Telstra Australia Young Business Woman of the year for her brand and has since expanded into hand and body care, with more products in development for the future.

Original article by Noelle Faulkner, Vogue, March 12, 2018.