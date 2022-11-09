Paris Georgia Celebrates Newest Collection

“Well-heeled guests attended a Paris Georgia dinner at The Waverly Inn [in New York], hosted by Vogue’s Gabriella Karefa-Johnson and [New Zealand label] Paris Georgia designers Paris Mitchell Temple (left) and Georgia Cherrie (right),” Liana Satenstein writes for the magazine.

“The label, which launched in 2015, hinges on luxe minimalism, often curve-skimming with strategic cut-outs, and has been worn by the likes of Kendall Jenner to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Megawatt guests arrived for cocktails, including Lorde, who stunned in an oversized blue pantsuit, Paloma Elsesser in a cream dress, Helena Christensen in a halter neck number, as well as Tonne Goodman, who was in her signature white pants, loafers, and scarf. But no matter what everyone was wearing: the dress code felt megawatt,” Satenstein writes.

Original article by Liana Satenstein, Vogue, November 2, 2022.