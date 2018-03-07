Keala Settle Praised for Oscars Performance

“When she found herself center stage at the Oscars Sunday night” Singer Keala Settle “brought down the house with” her performance of ‘This Is Me’, “bringing an entire theater of Hollywood luminaries to their feet with an emotionally fraught performance,” writes Joanna Robinson in an article for Vanity Fair.

“One might expect that in a film featuring musically gifted A-listers like Zendaya, Zac Efron, and Hugh Jackman, the showstopping number in The Greatest Showman would go to one of the major stars. Instead, the film handed the rousing “This Is Me” to relatively unknown singer Keala Settle, whose mother is from New Zealand.

Settle’s co-star Efron tweeted: “I have no words. @kealasettle you were glorious.”

Hugh Jackman, The Greatest Showman lead wrote on Twitter: “I don’t know another description for that performance lest for … EXTRAORDINARY.”

“The film’s song This Is Me has been a huge hit in the charts worldwide, and was a contender to take the Best Original Song prize,” as reported in The Daily Express.

“Settle was the last of the five nominees to perform – and she had the A-list crowd up on their feet after she sang, even though she ultimately lost to the song Remember Me from the movie Coco.”

Article Source: Vanity Fair, Joanna Robinson, March 4, 2018

Image Source: Youtube