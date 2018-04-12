Karl Urban in Dubai for Comic Con

New Zealand actor 45-year-old Karl Urban “is basically Comic Con personified”, according to Arab News, “with a deep sci-fi fantasy pedigree running from Xena: Warrior Princess through Hercules: The Legendary Journeys, Lord of the Rings, Doom and Dredd, to Star Trek, [and as the executioner Skurge in Taika Waititi’s] Thor: Ragnarok.”

In Dubai for the Middle East Film and Comic Con 2018 on 5-7 April, Arab News said Urban’s was “sure to be one of the weekend’s most in-demand autograph sessions.”

According to entertainment site Deadline, Wellington-born Urban has been tapped to star in Amazon’s straight-to-series superhero drama The Boys.

The Boys is set in a world where superheroes embrace the darker side of their massive celebrity and fame, Deadline explains. It revolves around a group of vigilantes known informally as “the Boys,” who set out to take down corrupt superheroes with no more than blue-collar grit and a willingness to fight dirty.

Urban will play the Boys’ leader, the “mysterious and brutal” Billy Butcher.

Former Outrageous Fortune cast member Antony Starr, 42, is also set to feature in the series.

