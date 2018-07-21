Hollyford Track in NZ One of Best Walking Holidays

New Zealand’s Hollyford Track has been featured as one of the best guided walking holidays in the world in an article in the Evening Standard.

“The Hollyford Track is a spectacular way to see one of the least-discovered parts of New Zealand, Milford Sound,” reports Laura Hampson.

“Milford Sound is a fjord just west of tourist hotspot Queenstown and the Hollyford Track will take you through the surrounding area.”

“During this three day, two night adventure, you will walk through a beech forest, go wilderness jet boating, meet fur seals and take a helicopter flight over the Milford Sound. A true once-in-a-lifetime experience,” writes Hampson.

These are the top guided walking holidays:

Kumano Kodo Pilgrimage, Japan

Ausengate (Rainbow Mountains), Peru

Simien Mountains, Ethiopia

Liguria, Italy

Verbier, Switzerland

Bergen, Norway

Hollyford track, New Zealand

Scottish Highlands and Lochs, Scotland

Borgarfjordur Eystri, Iceland

Article Source: Evening Standard, Laura Hampson, July 7, 2018

Image Source: Wikipedia