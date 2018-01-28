Dreams of Packing up Troubles and Moving to NZ

“Maybe it wouldn’t be such a bad idea to move away from the US and go to another country where hitchhiking is normal and I can have as many pet sheep as I want,” Arizona University senior Sammy Minsk ponders in a story for the school’s newspaper, The Daily Wildcat. “From what I’ve heard and read, New Zealand is full of chill people who actually care about one another.”

“Planet D wrote an article on ‘15 Unique Things to do in New Zealand,’ which included zorbing in Rotorua, hiking along volcanic and acidic lakes and checking out all the scenes where movies were filmed,” Minsk writes. “Naturally it makes sense why people in New Zealand don’t Netflix and chill at home all day, if Mother Nature can do all the work for them. Just bring a blanket and booze.

“My absolute favourite thing I learned about New Zealand is how their music festivals cost almost half as much Coachella’s USD$429 ticket. Not so hard getting your friends together with prices like that.

“A quick Google search of ‘why should I move to New Zealand?’ you’ll find an article by the New Zealand Herald in 2016 with the title ‘70 reasons why New Zealand is the best place in the world’. It gushes over their secluded beaches, amazing seafood and how in a quick drive, New Zealand can be so remote there is no cell phone reception or electricity.

“In 30 years, I can’t imagine our country being in much better shape than it is now. I don’t want to only point fingers on the government, but our lack of culture and understanding as well. We are lead by corporate companies bulldozing small business down to bankruptcy.

“We have forgotten the eras that lead movements of art and music. I want to avoid all this crap being thrown at me and take a big step to New Zealand.”

Original article by Sammy Minsk, The Daily Wildcat, January 17, 2018.