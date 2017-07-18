Bruce McLaren Tribute at Silverstone Classic

The 2017 Silverstone Classic will pay special tribute to racing legend New Zealander Bruce McLaren, one of the greatest names in motorsport history. Scheduled for 28-30 July at the Silverstone Grand Prix circuit in England, this year’s historic races will celebrate what would have been McLaren’s 80th birthday. International online journal, Sports Car Digest reports.

Although the New Zealander won Le Mans, two Can-Am titles and four Grands Prix before tragically losing his life aged just 32 in an accident when testing a sportscar at Goodwood in 1970, it is as a racing car constructor that he is best remembered – and where the McLaren name lives on.

The history books show that the team he founded has won no fewer than 20 F1 World Championships – 12 for drivers, eight for constructors – and 182 Grands Prix. McLaren cars have also won Le Mans and the Indy 500. Today’s company is also a prolific maker of GT road car. The McLaren Owners Group has organised what will be the largest-ever gathering of McLaren road cars in the same place at the same time.

Leading the parade, which is scheduled for 30 July, will be another McLaren in a McLaren – Bruce’s daughter Amanda, his only child, who was just four years old when he lost his life. Today, Amanda is a McLaren Brand Ambassador.

She said: “I am very excited to be attending the McLaren Owner Group’s national event at the Silverstone Classic, celebrating what would have been my father’s 80th year. His dream to build road cars began with his prototype M6GT and has now been realised by the cars McLaren Automotive is producing. I am looking forward to seeing so many of these cars in one place, knowing how proud my father would have been.”

Original article by Sports Car Digest, July 12, 2017.